Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $139.83 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

