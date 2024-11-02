ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ALLETE worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 955.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 812,548 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6,668.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235,670 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,583,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 59.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 441,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 164,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

