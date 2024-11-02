Allworth Financial LP Has $37,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TopBuild by 7.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $353.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

