Allworth Financial LP Has $50,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

