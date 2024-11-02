Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45.
AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
