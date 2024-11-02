Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

