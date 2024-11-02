Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 195,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.93 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

