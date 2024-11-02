Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday after China Renaissance upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $176.78 and last traded at $174.49. Approximately 9,735,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 27,058,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.46.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.