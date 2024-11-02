American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. American International Group has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

