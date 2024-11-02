American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at -0.060-0.050 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APEI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,129.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

