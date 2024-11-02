Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$21.44

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.07.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Aecon Group Trading Up 18.7 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

TSE ARE opened at C$27.52 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -281.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

