Analysts Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT at $25.20

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXS opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

