Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $1,101.00

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,090.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

REGN opened at $843.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,038.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $783.57 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,572.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

