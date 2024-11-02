Analysts Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $90.17

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LRN opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Motco purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

