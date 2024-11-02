Analyzing TXNM Energy (TXNM) & Its Rivals

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TXNM Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy’s rivals have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% TXNM Energy Competitors 1.26% 6.84% 1.22%

Dividends

This table compares TXNM Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TXNM Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 TXNM Energy Competitors 1044 4578 4346 91 2.35

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXNM Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion $88.35 million 46.46 TXNM Energy Competitors $75.19 billion $560.75 million 2.43

TXNM Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

