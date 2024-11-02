Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,358.82 ($30.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,443 ($31.68). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,396 ($31.07), with a volume of 1,137,712 shares traded.
AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.61) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.21).
In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.64) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($33,163.01). Insiders acquired 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244 in the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
