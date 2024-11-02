Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,358.82 ($30.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,443 ($31.68). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,396 ($31.07), with a volume of 1,137,712 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.61) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.21).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,303.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,269.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.64) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($33,163.01). Insiders acquired 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244 in the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.