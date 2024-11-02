Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APLE opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

