AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 451.88% and a negative net margin of 2,648.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AppTech Payments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppTech Payments stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. ( NASDAQ:APCX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

