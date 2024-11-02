AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 451.88% and a negative net margin of 2,648.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppTech Payments stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Recommended Stories

