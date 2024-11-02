Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 162.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 518.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.57%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

