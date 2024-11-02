Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $10.74 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $961.66 million, a P/E ratio of -268.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,049.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.