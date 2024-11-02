Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 78,600 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ASTI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

