ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

ASE Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 36.4% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 46,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.88 on Friday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

