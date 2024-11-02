ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
NYSE ASX opened at $9.88 on Friday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
