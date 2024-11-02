Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Financial Review

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.37 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($20.40) -0.33

Sotherly Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

