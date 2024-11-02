Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,803.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 535,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 88,711 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

