Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gibson Energy FY2024 Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.36 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

