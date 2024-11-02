Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

