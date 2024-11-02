Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,434 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

