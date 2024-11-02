B. Riley Forecasts Lower Earnings for Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 81.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 302,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

