Bank Of America (Bofa) Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.2 %

EAT opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Brinker International has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $107.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

