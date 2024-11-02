Bank of Hawaii FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by DA Davidson

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

BOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOH opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

