Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) vs. Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Critical Review

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) and Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon N/A -165.52% -102.47% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Imunon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 114.10 -$19.51 million ($1.92) -0.49 Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Imunon and Baudax Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Imunon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imunon and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 1 1 3.50 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Imunon presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,373.68%.

Summary

Imunon beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon’s DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

