BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $77.40.
