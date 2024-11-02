BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

