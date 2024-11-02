BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCBP opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

