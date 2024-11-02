Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $841.01 and last traded at $841.25. 68 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $841.55.

Biglari Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $844.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $918.37.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

