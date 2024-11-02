Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Purchases £9,990 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock bought 300 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,330 ($43.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,955.52).

Bioventix Stock Performance

LON BVXP opened at GBX 3,650 ($47.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,882.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,180.14. The stock has a market cap of £190.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,269.94 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,977 ($38.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,100 ($66.14).

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,693.25%.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Stories

