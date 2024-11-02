BKV Corporation’s (NYSE:BKV) Quiet Period To End on November 5th

BKV’s (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 5th. BKV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During BKV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BKV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of BKV stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. BKV has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 over the last three months.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

