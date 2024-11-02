Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

