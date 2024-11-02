Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.46 and traded as high as C$15.16. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 7,534 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Further Reading

