Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $43.13

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

