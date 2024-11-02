Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $158.33

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

CIGI opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $156.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

