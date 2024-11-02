Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $43.56

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of GFL opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.00%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 20.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $35,686,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 143.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

