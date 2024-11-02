Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $455.88

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $426.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

