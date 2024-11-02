Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

ONEOK Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ONEOK by 370.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 484,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

