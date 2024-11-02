Brokers Offer Predictions for VF’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VF in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 8.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in VF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

