Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %
BAM opened at $53.19 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
