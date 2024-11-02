California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 250,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,615.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $51.93 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

