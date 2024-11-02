Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Udemy has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

