Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,556 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

