Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.11.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.40. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

