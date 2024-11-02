CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

KMX stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

