Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

